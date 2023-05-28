The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with an OBP of .341 this season while batting .259 with 23 walks and 22 runs scored.

In 63.5% of his 52 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 17.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Pasquantino has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 52 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

