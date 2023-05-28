The Washington Nationals (23-29) are looking for Lane Thomas to extend a 12-game hitting streak versus the Kansas City Royals (15-38), on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The probable starters are Daniel Lynch for the Royals and MacKenzie Gore (3-3) for the Nationals.

Royals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynch - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.88 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

The Royals will send out Lynch for his first start of the season.

The last time the 26-year-old pitched was on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Cleveland Guardians. The lefty threw 4 2/3 innings as the starter in that matchup.

Last season, he posted a 5.07 ERA with 122 strikeouts and 52 walks in 131 1/3 innings, finishing with a record of 4-13.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Gore is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the season.

Gore will try to pick up his seventh outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

