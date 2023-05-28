Royals vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Daniel Lynch gets the nod for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Nationals have -110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).
Royals vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- The Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Royals are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been favored on the moneyline a total of seven times this season, and they've lost each of those games.
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Kansas City has gone 1-7 (12.5%).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Royals a 52.4% chance to win.
- Kansas City has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 53 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-27-2).
- The Royals have a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-21
|8-17
|6-17
|9-20
|12-28
|3-9
