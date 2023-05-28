Sunday's game between the Kansas City Royals (15-38) and the Washington Nationals (23-29) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Royals securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 28.

The Royals will give the nod to Daniel Lynch and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.88 ERA).

Royals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Royals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 0-4.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Royals have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

The Royals have been listed as the favorite seven times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

Kansas City has entered eight games this season favored by -110 or more and is 1-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Royals.

Kansas City has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 210 (four per game).

The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule