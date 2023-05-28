Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto has six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .277.
  • Pratto has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (28.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Pratto has driven home a run in six games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in nine games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 3
.314 AVG .500
.400 OBP .538
.571 SLG .500
5 XBH 0
2 HR 0
10 RBI 2
11/3 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 11
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.