MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .207 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Melendez has had a hit in 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits eight times (16.7%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
