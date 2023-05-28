Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Duffy (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Nationals.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .313 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Duffy has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (19.2%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.385
|AVG
|.292
|.393
|OBP
|.370
|.500
|SLG
|.417
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Nationals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
