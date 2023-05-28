The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Nationals.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .286 with eight doubles and seven walks.

Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 in his last games.

In 61.9% of his 21 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.

In nine games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 7 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

