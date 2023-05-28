Edward Olivares -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .230.
  • Olivares has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (7.5%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.182 AVG .333
.237 OBP .404
.345 SLG .529
4 XBH 7
2 HR 1
4 RBI 5
12/3 K/BB 9/5
1 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 20
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Gore (3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
