The Kansas City Royals and Drew Waters, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)

  • Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Waters picked up a hit in 45.2% of his games last year (14 of 31), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (25.8%).
  • He hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 31), including 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Waters drove in a run in 35.5% of his 31 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 16.1% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.289 AVG .196
.385 OBP .268
.533 SLG .431
6 XBH 6
2 HR 3
9 RBI 9
15/7 K/BB 25/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 17
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Gore (3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.