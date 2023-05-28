The Kansas City Royals and Drew Waters, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)

Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Waters picked up a hit in 45.2% of his games last year (14 of 31), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (25.8%).

He hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 31), including 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Waters drove in a run in 35.5% of his 31 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 16.1% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .289 AVG .196 .385 OBP .268 .533 SLG .431 6 XBH 6 2 HR 3 9 RBI 9 15/7 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 17 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

