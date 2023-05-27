Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Brady Singer, who gets the start for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are 22nd in baseball with 51 total home runs.

Kansas City's .384 slugging percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Royals are 24th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

Kansas City has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (208 total runs).

The Royals rank last in MLB with a .295 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 23 average in MLB.

Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kansas City has a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals have the third-highest WHIP in baseball (1.467).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals are sending Singer (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Singer has registered three quality starts this season.

Singer has put up seven starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 White Sox L 5-2 Away Carlos Hernandez Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Mike Mayers Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals L 12-10 Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals - Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals - Home Brady Singer MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Zack Greinke Steven Matz 6/2/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Lyles Austin Gomber 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Karl Kauffmann

