Nicky Lopez is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 27 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-3 with a triple.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has three doubles, two triples and nine walks while hitting .207.
  • This season, Lopez has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four games this season (17.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.130 AVG .250
.310 OBP .333
.261 SLG .313
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
6/5 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 13
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
