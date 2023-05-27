Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 27 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-3 with a triple.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, two triples and nine walks while hitting .207.
- This season, Lopez has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four games this season (17.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.130
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.333
|.261
|SLG
|.313
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|6/5
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
