The Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Nationals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .215 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Massey has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games.

In 13 of 45 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 23 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings