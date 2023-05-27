The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .230.

Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this season (23 of 40), with more than one hit eight times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 40), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (40.0%), including five games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 20 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

