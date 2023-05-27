After going 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (27.5%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (15.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 51 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 26 GP 25 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

