Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will try to do damage against Patrick Corbin when he takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored twice and lost both.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have lost all five of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Royals a 55.6% chance to win.

Kansas City has played in 51 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-2).

The Royals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-19 8-17 6-16 9-19 12-27 3-8

