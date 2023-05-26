The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .207 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (34.8%), including four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings