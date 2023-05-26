Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Massey -- hitting .179 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .215 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Massey has recorded a hit in 22 of 44 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (13.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had an RBI in 11 games this year (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%).
- In 12 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Nationals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Corbin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.47 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.47), 57th in WHIP (1.385), and 71st in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.