Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Matt Duffy (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Nationals Player Props
|Royals vs Nationals Odds
|Royals vs Nationals Prediction
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .308.
- In 15 of 25 games this season (60.0%) Duffy has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.385
|AVG
|.292
|.393
|OBP
|.370
|.500
|SLG
|.417
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.47), 58th in WHIP (1.385), and 71st in K/9 (5.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.