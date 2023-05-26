The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Read More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .279 with six doubles and seven walks.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), with at least two hits six times (31.6%).

In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Garcia has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

