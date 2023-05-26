On Friday, Edward Olivares (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.
  • Olivares has picked up a hit in 23 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.182 AVG .333
.237 OBP .404
.345 SLG .529
4 XBH 7
2 HR 1
4 RBI 5
12/3 K/BB 9/5
1 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 20
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Corbin (3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.47), 57th in WHIP (1.385), and 71st in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
