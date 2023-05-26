Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Drew Waters plays his first game of the season when the Kansas City Royals take on the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Nationals Player Props
|Royals vs Nationals Odds
|Royals vs Nationals Prediction
Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)
- Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Waters picked up at least one hit 14 times last year in 31 games played (45.2%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
- He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 31 opportunities, 16.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters drove in a run in 11 out of 31 games last year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (16.1%).
- In 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.289
|AVG
|.196
|.385
|OBP
|.268
|.533
|SLG
|.431
|6
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|9
|15/7
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.47), 58th in WHIP (1.385), and 71st in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.