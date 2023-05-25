The Phoenix Mercury (0-2) hit the court against the Minnesota Lynx (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023 on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Mercury

Minnesota put up just 1.7 fewer points per game last year (82.4) than Phoenix gave up to opponents (84.1).

The Lynx put together an 8-5 record last season in games they scored more than 84.1 points.

Minnesota shot 45% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.1% Phoenix's opponents shot last season.

The Lynx put together an 11-12 straight up record in games they shot better than 44.1% from the field.

Minnesota's three-point shooting percentage last season (34.8%) was only 1.9 percentage points lower than opponents of Phoenix averaged (36.7%).

The Lynx had a 9-6 record when the team hit more than 36.7% of their three-point attempts.

Phoenix averaged 31.2 rebounds per game, 5.7 boards per contest fewer than Minnesota.

