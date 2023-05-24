Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinnie Pasquantino, with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .337.
- In 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%) Pasquantino has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 49), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (32.7%), Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 49 games (40.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.42 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.4 per game).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
