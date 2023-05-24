Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Vinnie Pasquantino, Javier Baez and others in the Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Zack Greinke Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Greinke Stats

Zack Greinke (1-5) will take the mound for the Royals, his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.

Greinke Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 19 5.2 5 2 2 4 0 at Brewers May. 13 5.0 3 2 2 5 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 5.2 6 4 3 2 1 vs. Orioles May. 3 5.0 3 0 0 3 0 at Twins Apr. 27 3.2 8 7 7 3 2

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 46 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 23 RBI.

He has a slash line of .251/.337/.470 on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 49 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 28 runs.

He's slashed .280/.321/.531 so far this season.

Perez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at White Sox May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Báez Stats

Baez has 41 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .244/.297/.339 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 22 3-for-6 1 0 3 4 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 19 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 51 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 16 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .287/.345/.410 on the year.

Greene takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 19 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

