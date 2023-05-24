Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Tigers on May 24, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Vinnie Pasquantino, Javier Baez and others in the Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Zack Greinke Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Greinke Stats
- Zack Greinke (1-5) will take the mound for the Royals, his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Greinke has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
Greinke Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 13
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|5.2
|6
|4
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|3.2
|8
|7
|7
|3
|2
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 46 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 23 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .251/.337/.470 on the season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has recorded 49 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 28 runs.
- He's slashed .280/.321/.531 so far this season.
- Perez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Báez Stats
- Baez has 41 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .244/.297/.339 on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 22
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 51 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 16 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .287/.345/.410 on the year.
- Greene takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
