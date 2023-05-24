The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Salvador Perez and Javier Baez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are 22nd in MLB play with 49 home runs. They average one per game.

Kansas City is 25th in MLB, slugging .381.

The Royals are 25th in the majors with a .228 batting average.

Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (194 total).

The Royals' .292 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.

The Royals strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 25 mark in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.

Kansas City has a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.440).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Greinke is looking to secure his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Greinke is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per appearance on the mound.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 White Sox L 2-0 Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox L 5-2 Away Carlos Hernandez Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Mike Mayers Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals - Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals - Home Brady Singer MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Steven Matz 5/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas

