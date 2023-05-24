Wednesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (15-35) and the Detroit Tigers (21-25) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Royals securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 24.

The probable pitchers are Zack Greinke (1-5) for the Royals and Matthew Boyd (3-3) for the Tigers.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Royals have been listed as the favorite four times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

Kansas City has been at least -115 moneyline favorites four times this season, but were upset in all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Royals.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 194 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).

