Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4 on May 24, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Matthew Tkachuk, Martin Necas and others when the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
Tkachuk is Florida's top contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Necas' 71 points are pivotal for Carolina. He has 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
