On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .206.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 8.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (24.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (11.1%).

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (35.6%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 21 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings