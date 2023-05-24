MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .206.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 8.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (24.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (11.1%).
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (35.6%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Tigers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.4 per game).
- Boyd (3-3) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.21 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
