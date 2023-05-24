Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .328 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 62.5% of his 24 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In six games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.385
|AVG
|.292
|.393
|OBP
|.370
|.500
|SLG
|.417
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Boyd (3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
