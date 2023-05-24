Jackie Bradley Jr. -- batting .063 with a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley has five doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .154.
  • In 11 of 32 games this year (34.4%), Bradley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • Bradley has driven in a run in four games this year (12.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
.257 AVG .111
.350 OBP .143
.371 SLG .148
4 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 0
6/4 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 16
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (12.5%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (12.5%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Boyd (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
