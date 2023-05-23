The Kansas City Royals (14-35) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Detroit Tigers (21-24), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Tigers will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3), while the Royals' starter has not yet been announced.

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-3, 2.06 ERA) vs TBA - KC

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (4-3) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 2.06 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .186.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.06), second in WHIP (.865), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

