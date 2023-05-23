Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (14-35) against the Detroit Tigers (21-24) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.
The Tigers will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3), while the Royals' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a runline.
- The Royals have won in 13, or 29.5%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (190 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.21 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Padres
|W 4-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Kopech
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|L 5-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|L 5-2
|Carlos Hernandez vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
|May 27
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Josiah Gray
|May 28
|Nationals
|-
|Brady Singer vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Steven Matz
