Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (14-35) against the Detroit Tigers (21-24) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

The Tigers will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3), while the Royals' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a runline.

The Royals have won in 13, or 29.5%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (190 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.21 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Royals Schedule