Monday's game between the Kansas City Royals (14-34) and Detroit Tigers (20-24) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.

The Royals will give the ball to Brady Singer (3-4, 7.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.44 ERA).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.

The Royals have been favored in three games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

This season Kansas City has been at least -115 favorites on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 185 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

