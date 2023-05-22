The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -3.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.

Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.

The Nuggets have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Denver has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 56 68.3% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1 Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.

Denver has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than away (20-21-0) this year.

The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 13-11 44-38 Nuggets 45-37 9-4 38-44

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Lakers Nuggets 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 33-20 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-11 36-17 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 37-4 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 44-12

