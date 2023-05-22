Nuggets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-3.5
|224.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.
- Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.
- The Nuggets have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Denver has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|56
|68.3%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
|Nuggets
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.
- Denver has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than away (20-21-0) this year.
- The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
- When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-11
|44-38
|Nuggets
|45-37
|9-4
|38-44
Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Nuggets
|117.2
|115.8
|6
|12
|33-20
|30-11
|36-17
|37-4
|116.6
|112.5
|20
|8
|28-14
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
