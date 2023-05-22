The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the Western Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-3) 224 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-3.5) 224.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-3) 224.5 -159 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-3.5) 224.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
  • The teams average 233 points per game combined, nine more points than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 229.1 combined points per game, 5.1 more points than this contest's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 26.5 -115 24.5
Jamal Murray 26.5 -115 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4
Bruce Brown 12.5 +105 11.5
Aaron Gordon 11.5 -130 16.3

Nuggets and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Nuggets -215 -2500
Lakers +2800 +1200

