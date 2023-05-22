Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 119-108 win against the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope tallied 17 points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Caldwell-Pope's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 12 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.2 Assists -- 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 16.9 PR 12.5 13.6 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 2



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's put up 4.2 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the league, conceding 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 34 17 3 0 4 0 2 5/18/2023 26 8 3 2 2 0 0 5/16/2023 36 21 2 3 3 1 2 1/9/2023 31 16 3 3 1 0 1 12/16/2022 30 9 1 0 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 9 5 5 3 2 1 10/26/2022 25 13 4 1 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.