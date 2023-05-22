Jamal Murray be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Murray, in his last time out, had 37 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 119-108 win over the Lakers.

We're going to look at Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 20.0 28.9 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.5 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA 37.5 30.1 40.4 PR 31.5 23.9 34.4 3PM 3.5 2.6 3.4



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Lakers

Murray has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 6.6 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per contest.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 25.7 per game.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 42 37 7 6 5 0 2 5/18/2023 43 37 10 5 6 0 4 5/16/2023 37 31 5 5 4 1 3 1/9/2023 36 34 7 4 5 0 2 12/16/2022 36 23 5 6 2 0 1 10/30/2022 32 21 4 5 3 0 0 10/26/2022 28 13 4 6 1 0 2

