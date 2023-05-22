Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

Brown, in his last game, had 15 points and five assists in a 119-108 win over the Lakers.

In this article we will dive into Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.1 Assists 2.5 3.4 2.3 PRA 18.5 19 19.8 PR 16.5 15.6 17.5 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Lakers

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers give up 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 29 15 5 5 1 0 1 5/18/2023 37 12 5 3 2 1 1 5/16/2023 24 16 4 2 1 0 0 1/9/2023 27 15 7 2 3 1 0 12/16/2022 35 11 5 5 2 2 0 10/30/2022 28 10 2 4 2 0 0 10/26/2022 33 18 5 4 4 0 2

