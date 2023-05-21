The Chicago White Sox (18-29) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals (14-33), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The White Sox will look to Lance Lynn (2-5) against the Royals and Carlos Hernandez (0-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (2-5, 6.66 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-1, 4.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Hernandez

Hernandez (0-1) starts for the Royals, his second of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw two scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .238 against him this season. He has a 4.09 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his 19 appearances.

Carlos Hernandez vs. White Sox

He meets a White Sox offense that ranks 19th in the league with 198 total runs scored while batting .242 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .393 slugging percentage (18th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 50 home runs (17th in the league).

Hernandez has thrown one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the White Sox this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (2-5) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.66, a 3.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.519 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 6.66 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.519 WHIP ranks 70th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 11th.

Lance Lynn vs. Royals

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .230 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.383) and 45 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 9-for-24 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in five innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.