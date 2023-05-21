Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs, 21 walks and 21 RBI.

He has a slash line of .257/.342/.469 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 47 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, seven walks and 26 RBI.

He has a slash line of .288/.330/.540 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Padres May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lynn Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (2-5) for his 10th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.

Lynn has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 36-year-old's 6.66 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.519 WHIP ranks 70th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 11th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians May. 16 7.0 7 3 1 7 0 at Royals May. 10 5.0 9 7 7 4 2 at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 6.1 3 4 4 10 2 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 5.0 5 4 4 4 3

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 46 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .267/.323/.552 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He's slashing .234/.322/.406 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3

