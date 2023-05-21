Royals vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Bookmakers list the White Sox as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-185
|+150
|9.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time. Kansas City's past three contests have gone under the point total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.8.
Discover More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have won in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Kansas City has a record of 4-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 21 of its 47 chances.
- The Royals have an against the spread mark of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-17
|8-16
|6-15
|8-17
|12-25
|2-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.