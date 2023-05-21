Ons Jabeur meets Lucia Bronzetti to begin play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), she was eliminated by Paula Badosa in the round of 64. Jabeur has +2800 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Jabeur at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Jabeur's Next Match

Jabeur will meet Bronzetti in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Jabeur currently has odds of -550 to win her next match versus Bronzetti. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1000

US Open odds to win: +1200

French Open odds to win: +2800

Jabeur Stats

Jabeur last played on May 12, 2023, a 1-6, 4-6 loss to No. 35-ranked Badosa in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In 13 tournaments over the past year, Jabeur has gone 30-11 and has won two titles.

On clay over the past year, Jabeur has gone 7-2 and has won one title.

Jabeur has played 20.6 games per match in her 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Over the past year, Jabeur has played nine matches on clay, and 17.8 games per match.

Over the past year, Jabeur has been victorious in 41.1% of her return games and 71.3% of her service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Jabeur has won 71.3% of her games on serve, and 45.0% on return.

