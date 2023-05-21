Mackenzie McDonald meets Sebastian Korda to begin play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), he was eliminated by Marco Cecchinato in the round of 128. McDonald is +50000 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

McDonald at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

McDonald's Next Match

In his opening match at the French Open, McDonald will play Korda on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

McDonald is listed at +160 to win his next contest against Korda. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Mackenzie McDonald Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +50000

Want to bet on McDonald? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

McDonald Stats

In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, McDonald was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 83-ranked Cecchinato, 3-6, 5-7.

McDonald is 27-29 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

McDonald is 0-5 on clay over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

McDonald has played 24.6 games per match in his 56 matches over the past year across all court types.

In his five matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, McDonald has averaged 27.0 games.

McDonald, over the past year, has won 78.0% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.

On clay over the past 12 months, McDonald has claimed 65.4% of his service games and 18.9% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.