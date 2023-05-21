Cori Gauff will begin the French Open in Paris, France against Rebeka Masarova in the round of 128. She was knocked off by Marie Bouzkova in the round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament). Gauff currently is +3300 to win it all at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Gauff at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Gauff's Next Match

Gauff will face Masarova in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Gauff is listed at -450 to win her next contest versus Masarova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1000

US Open odds to win: +1000

French Open odds to win: +3300

Want to bet on Gauff? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Gauff Stats

Gauff most recently played on May 14, 2023, a 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Bouzkova in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In 18 tournaments over the past year, Gauff has gone 41-17 and has won one title.

In four tournaments on clay over the past year, Gauff has gone 7-4.

Gauff has played 19.9 games per match in her 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Over the past year, Gauff has played 11 matches on clay, and 18.7 games per match.

Gauff, over the past year, has won 72.5% of her service games and 39.0% of her return games.

On clay over the past year, Gauff has claimed 62.5% of her service games and 46.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.