Wyndham Clark will compete at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21 fresh off a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Wyndham Clark Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Clark has shot better than par on 17 occasions, while also posting five bogey-free rounds and 18 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in 10 of his last 20 rounds played.

Clark has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in 11 of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 15 times.

In his past five appearances, Clark has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Clark will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 16 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 27 -6 278 1 25 2 7 $6.7M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Clark has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Clark has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Clark has played in the past year has been 68 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 96th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

Clark was better than 93% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.57.

Clark fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Clark had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Clark's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that last competition, Clark's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Clark finished the Wells Fargo Championship registering a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Clark finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Clark Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

