The Atlanta Dream versus the Dallas Wings is one of two compelling options on today's WNBA slate.

Today's WNBA Games

The Dallas Wings play host to the Atlanta Dream

The Dream look to pull off an away win at the Wings on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL 2022 Record: 18-18

18-18 ATL 2022 Record: 14-22

14-22 DAL Stats: 82.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 82.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

82.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 82.8 Opp. PPG (seventh) ATL Stats: 78.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)

The Seattle Storm take on the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces hit the road the Storm on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA 2022 Record: 22-14

22-14 LVA 2022 Record: 26-10

26-10 SEA Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (third)

82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (third) LVA Stats: 90.4 PPG (first in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

