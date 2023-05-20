Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (17-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-32) going head to head at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on May 20.
The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (2-3) for the White Sox and Jordan Lyles (0-7) for the Royals.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a runline.
- The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 31%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Kansas City has won four of 17 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring four runs per game (182 total runs).
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|L 9-6
|Jordan Lyles vs Colin Rea
|May 15
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
|May 16
|@ Padres
|W 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|W 4-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Kopech
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
