Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (17-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-32) going head to head at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on May 20.

The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (2-3) for the White Sox and Jordan Lyles (0-7) for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a runline.

The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 31%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won four of 17 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring four runs per game (182 total runs).

The Royals have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule