Royals vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals (14-32) visit the Chicago White Sox (17-29) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (2-3) for the White Sox and Jordan Lyles (0-7) for the Royals.
Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (2-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-7, 6.97 ERA)
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-7) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 6.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 6.97 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
- Lyles is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.
- Lyles is trying to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
Jordan Lyles vs. White Sox
- He will match up with a White Sox offense that ranks 13th in the league with 384 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .394 (18th in the league) with 50 total home runs (16th in MLB play).
- In nine innings over one appearance against the White Sox this season, Lyles has a 4 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .182.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito
- The White Sox's Giolito (2-3) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 3.86 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.
- He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Giolito has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.86), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 27th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Lucas Giolito vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 182 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 354 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 44 home runs (22nd in the league).
- The Royals have gone 5-for-23 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.
