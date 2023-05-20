Luis Robert will lead the way for the Chicago White Sox (17-29) on Saturday, May 20, when they match up with Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (14-32) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (2-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-7, 6.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Royals and White Sox matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $25.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won nine out of the 16 games, or 56.2%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Royals have come away with 13 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 4-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Michael Massey 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+290) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+350)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.